PepsiCo Bottler Closing its Cheverly, Maryland, Plant

CB Manufacturing Inc., a PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary doing business as Pepsi Beverages, notified the Maryland Dept. of Labor it is ending manufacturing and warehouse operations at a bottling plant in Cheverly, Md. By Nov. 13, 143 jobs will be gone.

The letter to the Dept. of Labor said the layoffs began Sept. 14, impacting fleet, transport, manufacturing and production operations. A spokesperson for the company told the local Fox News affiliate the decision was due to shifting consumer demand and technology, saying PepsiCo has to modernize its network to remain competitive.

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay business recently shut two plants: a mostly-distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., earlier this year, which resulted in 248 layoffs, and a plant in Liberty, N.Y. – which was just bought by an affiliate of Hudson Valley Farms for conversion into chicken processing.