PepsiCo Bottler Closing its Cheverly, Maryland, Plant

CB Manufacturing Inc., a PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary, will close the plant by Nov. 13, eliminating 143 jobs.
Sept. 22, 2026
Add Us On Google
6ab2cf59ff605e155c52f50b Closedfactoryadobestock 383772792

CB Manufacturing Inc., a PepsiCo Inc. subsidiary doing business as Pepsi Beverages, notified the Maryland Dept. of Labor it is ending manufacturing and warehouse operations at a bottling plant in Cheverly, Md. By Nov. 13, 143 jobs will be gone.

The letter to the Dept. of Labor said the layoffs began Sept. 14, impacting fleet, transport, manufacturing and production operations. A spokesperson for the company told the local Fox News affiliate the decision was due to shifting consumer demand and technology, saying PepsiCo has to modernize its network to remain competitive.

PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay business recently shut two plants: a mostly-distribution center in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., earlier this year, which resulted in 248 layoffs, and a plant in Liberty, N.Y. – which was just bought by an affiliate of Hudson Valley Farms for conversion into chicken processing.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Sponsored
Sponsored