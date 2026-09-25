Amy’s Kitchen Closing its Original Plant in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Amy’s Kitchen is closing its original manufacturing plant, in Santa Rosa, Calif., in phases eliminating a total of 260 jobs by next summer.

Production at the Santa Rosa facility will transition to the company’s facilities in Medford, Ore., and Pocatello, Idaho. Layoffs are set to begin late this year and finish with another round next summer, the company told SFGATE.

Inc. magazine reported Amy’s also is cutting 51 jobs at the Pocatello plant as its canning operations are relocated to Medford, Ore.

“This is hard, and it should be hard,” Amy’s Kitchen CEO Paul Schiefer said in a statement to SFGATE. “We looked at every alternative before landing here. We have a loyal workforce in Santa Rosa, and we’re incredibly grateful for everything they’ve contributed. We know this decision has a very real impact on people we value.”

The Petaluma-based vegetarian convenience food company started commercial production in Santa Rose in 1988. It’s added three facilities since, but a plant in San Jose factory closed in September 2022, eliminating around 300 jobs.