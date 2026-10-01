Local Investors Trying to Buy Pearson’s Candy

The famed Minnesota maker of the Salted Nut Roll is slated to close this week.
Oct. 1, 2026
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A group of investors in the Twin Cities is trying to save the St. Paul plant of Pearson’s Candy, a beloved Minnesota confectioner slated to halt production this week, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Former co-owner Larry Hassler is part of the group looking to buy the company or plant from Promise Confections, which announced plans in August to close Pearson’s St. Paul factory and lay off about 80 workers.

Hassler, who retired in 2011, told the Star Tribune he wants to buy Pearson’s because he cares about its employees and does not want to see the nostalgic brand disappear. But he’s apparently been rebuffed by Promise Confections – which in its closing announcement said it hoped to find a partner to continue manufacturing the candy bar.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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