Local Investors Trying to Buy Pearson’s Candy

A group of investors in the Twin Cities is trying to save the St. Paul plant of Pearson’s Candy, a beloved Minnesota confectioner slated to halt production this week, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

Former co-owner Larry Hassler is part of the group looking to buy the company or plant from Promise Confections, which announced plans in August to close Pearson’s St. Paul factory and lay off about 80 workers.

Hassler, who retired in 2011, told the Star Tribune he wants to buy Pearson’s because he cares about its employees and does not want to see the nostalgic brand disappear. But he’s apparently been rebuffed by Promise Confections – which in its closing announcement said it hoped to find a partner to continue manufacturing the candy bar.