B&G Foods and Nortera Call Off Green Giant Canada Sale

Because they didn’t get Canadian government approval by a deadline, B&G Foods and Nortera Foods on Oct. 5 called off the planned sale of B&G’s Green Giant Canada business.

The original purchase agreement – price of which was never disclosed – was dated Oct. 24, 2025, and it included a clause that either party could terminate the agreement if Canadian regulatory approval had not been obtained by Sept. 24, 2026. The Competition Bureau in August asked the Competition Tribunal to block the sale because it would reduce competition in the marketplace.

“Although the parties worked cooperatively and in good faith to seek the required approval under Canada’s Competition Act, the approval had not been obtained by the outside date,” today’s B&G announcement said.

“As a result of the termination, the asset purchase agreement is no longer in effect and B&G Foods will continue to own and operate Green Giant Canada and focus on executing its strategic and operating plans, and Nortera Foods will continue to serve as the primary co-manufacturer for Green Giant Canada.”

Nortera already is a dominant processor of canned and frozen vegetables in Canada under the Del Monte and Arctic Gardens brands.

Robert Mills, B&G’s president/CEO, said, “Although we are disappointed that the transaction was not completed before the outside date, we remain highly confident in Green Giant Canada’s future. Green Giant is the number one brand in both frozen and shelf-stable vegetables in Canada, with strong consumer loyalty, longstanding customer relationships and, we believe, significant opportunities for growth and margin improvement.

“We intend to continue evaluating strategic and operational alternatives for Green Giant Canada, including potential sale transactions, strategic partnerships or other opportunities that may maximize value for shareholders.”