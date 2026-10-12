Global Beverage Giant Refresco Reportedly Readying a Stock Offering

Refresco, apparently the world’s largest independent/private label/contract manufacturer of beverages, reportedly is readying for an initial public offering of stock that could value the company at $10 billion, according to Reuters news service.

While not a household name, Refresco, headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, has 85 facilities in 14 countries – including 37 in North America – and 16,000 employees. In its 27-year history, it’s acquired bottling facilities from PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, bought Cott’s bottling operations in 2017 and early this year purchased SunOpta.

Refresco is owned by private capital, with KKR currently the majority owner. Refresco’s CEO is Steve Presley, a former chairman and CEO of Nestle USA and ultimately a Nestle executive vice president and CEO of Zone Americas until he retired in 2025.

“Refresco is studying a listing which could happen in either the United States or Europe, with any market debut likely valuing the company at more than $10 billion,” Reuters reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. “The plans are preliminary and could change, the people cautioned.”

Investment firm KKR acquired the company in 2022 from other private investors for approximately $8 billion. Refresco works with retailers such as Walmart and Aldi on their private label beverage products and with branded beverage companies including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and Monster Beverage.