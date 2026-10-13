Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Proda Beverages as Co-Founders

Proda is made with a proprietary, clear whey isolate matrix, with the 12-oz. can delivering 10g of complete protein, zero sugar and all natural ingredients.

“Timberlake and Biel will help to shape Proda’s vision, including creative strategy, flavor innovation, product development and cultural partnerships,” today’s announcement said. “Together with Postlethwaite and Church, they want to take Proda from a fast-growing functional soda brand into a mainstream household staple across grocery, club and direct-to-consumer channels nationwide.”

Also joining Proda as co-founder is Joey Gonzalez, executive chairman of Barry's, who brings extensive operational scale and fitness-culture expertise to the brand.

Proda was launched earlier this year in Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon and online at drinkproda.com. Featuring seven “nostalgic-meets-modern flavors”: Shirley Temple, Strawberry Lemonade, Golden Apple, Cherry Lime, Lemon Lime, Classic Orange and Root Beer.

A fun read is our late-2024 story “Why Celebrities Start Food Companies,” telling how Paul Newman, Harry Hamlin, Lionel Messi and Jennifer Garner got into this crazy business.