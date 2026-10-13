Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Proda Beverages as Co-Founders

The stars join another actor, Matthew Postlethwaite, and Jeff Church to grow the recently launched protein soda.
Oct. 13, 2026
2 min read
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Recently launched protein soda Proda announced today that stars Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel have joined the company as co-founders, teaming up with existing co-founders and co-CEOs actor and wellness entrepreneur Matthew Postlethwaite and beverage industry veteran Jeff Church.

Timberlake is a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, songwriter, actor and global entertainer; Biel is an Emmy Award-nominated actress and producer. Postlethwaite is an actor, too, best known for his role in Peaky Blinders. And Church is a serial entrepreneur, having been the co-founder of Suja Juice.

proda

Proda is made with a proprietary, clear whey isolate matrix, with the 12-oz. can delivering 10g of complete protein, zero sugar and all natural ingredients.

“Timberlake and Biel will help to shape Proda’s vision, including creative strategy, flavor innovation, product development and cultural partnerships,” today’s announcement said. “Together with Postlethwaite and Church, they want to take Proda from a fast-growing functional soda brand into a mainstream household staple across grocery, club and direct-to-consumer channels nationwide.”

Also joining Proda as co-founder is Joey Gonzalez, executive chairman of Barry's, who brings extensive operational scale and fitness-culture expertise to the brand.

Proda was launched earlier this year in Sprouts Farmers Market, Amazon and online at drinkproda.com. Featuring seven “nostalgic-meets-modern flavors”: Shirley Temple, Strawberry Lemonade, Golden Apple, Cherry Lime, Lemon Lime, Classic Orange and Root Beer.

A fun read is our late-2024 story “Why Celebrities Start Food Companies,” telling how Paul Newman, Harry Hamlin, Lionel Messi and Jennifer Garner got into this crazy business.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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