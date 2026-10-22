Nestle Reports a Good Third Quarter, With U.S. Sales Up

Thirteen months into Philipp Navratil’s leadership, Nestle’s third quarter financials beat estimates, with the previously problematic U.S. operations contributing to the company’s success.

“We delivered a strong quarter of growth … and it was positive across all categories,” said Navratil, who has been CEO since Sept. 1, 2025. Organic sales growth was 4.0%, with real internal growth of 2.8% and pricing of 1.1%. “Organic growth was positive across all Zones and globally managed businesses … Emerging markets continued to grow strongly, while we saw improving momentum in developed markets.”

Sales in the quarter were 22.756 billion Swiss francs (about $27.5 billion), up from 21.641 francs a year earlier. Zone Americas sales grew to 10.088 Swiss francs ($12.2 billion) from 9.473 billion francs in the same period of 2025.

All Nestle product categories are present in “Zone Americas,” which includes North America and Latin America, but some focus was placed on the U.S. operations and Food & Snacks, which contributes 30% of the group’s sales. “Growth in food benefited from improved performance in U.S. frozen food brands Stouffer’s, DiGiorno and Hot Pockets with positive market share trends despite the challenging category environment,” the company report said.

CFO Anna Manz said about North America: “We delivered good improvement in the quarter, with [organic growth] accelerating to 2.6% and [real internal growth/sales] recovered from negative in Q2, to 1.8% in Q3. Progress was driven by three categories.

“In Coffee, we took significant price increases in Starbucks and Nescafé earlier in the year, impacting [growth] in Q2. Momentum has been recovering. In PetCare, the category continues to strengthen, particularly in wet cat. Food & Snacks delivered strong growth, with an improvement in Confectionery and in Frozen. Our actions are driving share gains in both categories.” But the Nutrition category underperformed. “Medical nutrition is performing well … Gerber is soft, but stabilizing.”

Then there’s Russia. In September, the Russian government seized the assets of Nestlé and French retailer Auchan in the country, placing them under temporary control of a management firm, claiming those assets were from “unfriendly countries” in the wake of the ongoing Russian war with Ukraine. Nestle operates six facilities in Russia, according to reports, with more than 7,000 employees there. According to 2021 figures, sales in Russia accounted for 2% of its total — roughly $2.4 billion (or 2 billion Swiss francs).

“As a result, we will stop consolidating it into our financials effective end of September,” Manz said. “The situation remains fluid, and we will continue to provide updates as appropriate.”

Under Navratil, Nestle shed its water, vitamins and ice cream business units and undertook job cuts, all in an effort to improve profitability.

On the world stage, Navratil talked a lot about pet food, noting, “Pet population growth in emerging markets is far outpacing developed markets, growing mid- to high- single digits annually since pre-pandemic,” and Nestle brands have seen 10% growth in emerging markets.

Noodles is moving in the opposite direction. Nestle has had a strong base in developing markets, but now interest is coming from Europe and the Americas. “Noodles is an attractive category, as consumers increasingly move between traditional meals and smaller, convenient eating occasions,” the CEO said.

“At the same time, consumers — particularly younger consumers — are looking to World Cuisine for bolder flavors and more exciting meal experiences. Noodles are growing at around twice the rate of Food, and World Cuisine is growing twice as fast again.”