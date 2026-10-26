Explosion and Fire Damage Quaker Oats Cedar Rapids Plant

No one injured but no cause yet in the PepsiCo factory, apparently the world’s largest milling facility.
Oct. 26, 2026
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An apparent explosion and fire damaged PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 24. No one was hurt, fire officials said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, fire fighters were dispatched to the plant and found “what appears to be evidence of an explosion and subsequent fire,” Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. wrote on its Facebook page. “As of 5:30 p.m., all plant workers have been accounted for.”

The fire happened in an area of the building that handled products, Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell told local media. There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.

The plant reportedly is the largest milling facility in the world, processing over 2 million lbs. of oats daily, according to the company’s website and cited by local media.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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