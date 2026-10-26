Explosion and Fire Damage Quaker Oats Cedar Rapids Plant

An apparent explosion and fire damaged PepsiCo’s Quaker Oats plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Oct. 24. No one was hurt, fire officials said.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, fire fighters were dispatched to the plant and found “what appears to be evidence of an explosion and subsequent fire,” Cedar Rapids Fire Dept. wrote on its Facebook page. “As of 5:30 p.m., all plant workers have been accounted for.”

The fire happened in an area of the building that handled products, Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell told local media. There was no immediate information on what caused the fire.

The plant reportedly is the largest milling facility in the world, processing over 2 million lbs. of oats daily, according to the company’s website and cited by local media.