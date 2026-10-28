Safeway Bakery in Richmond, Calif., To Close Dec. 30

92 employees will be affected at the 61-year-old Albertsons plant.
Oct. 28, 2026
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The Safeway grocery chain will close a bakery in Richmond, Calif., on Dec. 30, idling 92 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed last week with the state.

The plant, which opened in 1965, supplied bread and baked goods to Bay Area Safeway stores. According to SFGate, a spokesperson for Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent, said a limited number of employees at the Richmond plant would be offered other jobs.

Safeway is one of the grocery chains owned by Albertsons, whose 2024 planned merger with Kroger was blocked in December2024 by federal and state courts on antitrust grounds. Albertsons is now suing Kroger over the failure of the deal.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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