Safeway Bakery in Richmond, Calif., To Close Dec. 30

The Safeway grocery chain will close a bakery in Richmond, Calif., on Dec. 30, idling 92 employees, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed last week with the state.

The plant, which opened in 1965, supplied bread and baked goods to Bay Area Safeway stores. According to SFGate, a spokesperson for Albertsons Companies, Safeway’s parent, said a limited number of employees at the Richmond plant would be offered other jobs.

Safeway is one of the grocery chains owned by Albertsons, whose 2024 planned merger with Kroger was blocked in December 2024 by federal and state courts on antitrust grounds. Albertsons is now suing Kroger over the failure of the deal.