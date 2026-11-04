Cyclospora Outbreak Hurt Marzetti’s First Quarter Results

This summer’s lettuce contamination resulted in fewer salads being consumed and less use of Marzetti’s salad dressings and croutons; but the Bachan’s acquisition is contributing.
Nov. 4, 2026
2 min read
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Heavily committed to salad dressings and croutons, Marzetti Co. said this summer’s outbreak of cyclospora in lettuce negatively impacted both its retail and foodservice business segments.

“The cyclospora outbreak had a significant impact on this quarter’s top- and bottom-line results,” CEO David Ciesinski said in the company’s first quarter financial report, released Nov. 3. “The impact on Retail segment net sales [was] more notable, accounting for an estimated year-over-year net sales decline of approximately 4% due to lower demand for our Retail dressing, dip and crouton products.”

The company’s fiscal year ends June 30.

Sales in the first quarter, which ended Sept. 30, declined 2.4% to $481.5 million. Despite the hit from fewer salads, the retail segment grew by 2% to $252.7 million, thanks to $17.8 million of incremental sales from Bachan’s Inc., the Japanese barbecue sauce brand Marzetti acquired May 1. Foodservice segment sales decreased 6.9% to $228.8 million.

Consolidated gross profit declined $8.0 million to $110.8 million. The company also mentioned “significantly higher diesel and freight costs” as impacting its financials.

The largest recent cyclospora outbreak in the U.S. occurred this summer, resulting in 12,883 confirmed illnesses across 21 states, 570 hospitalizations and two deaths. Although it was limited to iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico, there were fewer salads being consumed all across the country for three months.

About the Author

Dave Fusaro

Editor in Chief

Dave Fusaro has served as editor in chief of Food Processing magazine since 2003. Dave has 30 years experience in food & beverage industry journalism and has won several national ASBPE writing awards for his Food Processing stories. Dave has been interviewed on CNN, quoted in national newspapers and he authored a 200-page market research report on the milk industry. Formerly an award-winning newspaper reporter who specialized in business writing, he holds a BA in journalism from Marquette University. Prior to joining Food Processing, Dave was Editor-In-Chief of Dairy Foods and was Managing Editor of Prepared Foods.

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