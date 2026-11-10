PepsiCo Reportedly Cutting 1,000 North American Jobs

PepsiCo will be cutting about 1,000 jobs across North America next week as the company deals with lagging sales in its home market, according to two news sources.

“We have a clear ambition for PepsiCo North America: to build a stronger, more future-fit business that delivers industry-leading growth,” Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo North America, wrote in a Nov. 9 letter to employees obtained by CNBC and the Wall Street Journal. “To do that, we need to be faster, more connected, and more capable, while continuing to invest in growth — behind our people, capabilities and brands.”

There’s been no official word from the company, but both CNBC and the Journal said that means streamlining operations across its North American business.

Last December, PepsiCo announced a plan “to enhance shareholder value,” largely a response to activist investor Elliott Management, which has been applying pressure since amassing a 2% stake in the beverage and snacks company. Most of the review focused on PepsiCo North America. A week later, there was a handful of personnel changes, including Krishnan’s promotion to CEO of North America.

In PepsiCo’s third quarter financial report on Oct. 8, the company reaffirmed full-year projections for net revenue (up 6%) but halved its earnings per share (2.5-3.5% growth).

“We remain focused on building upon the strength of the International business while acting with urgency to sustainably improve our performance in North America through more investments in innovation, effective brand building, and sharper marketplace execution by channel,” Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said in that third quarter report. “Additional structural cost reduction actions are being identified and will be implemented in the coming months to help fund investments that aim to accelerate organic revenue growth and mitigate the impacts of rising input cost inflation.”