General Mills Reveals New Operating Model, (Slightly) New Leaders

Dana McNabb, currently chief operating officer and incoming CEO, announced the changes. She takes over for Jeffrey Harmening, who has been chairman and CEO since 2017. “This new structure better aligns our leadership and resources with our highest priorities and positions us to deliver more consistent, profitable growth,” McNabb said.

McNabb’s appointment comes after a difficult, transitional year for Big G. It ended its 2026 fiscal year on May 31 reporting an $88 million loss, the first in memory, and a 5% decline in sales; volumes in most of its reporting segments were down.

General Mills currently has four segments: North America Retail, North America Pet, North America Foodservice, and International.

The new Cereal, Snacks & International segment will combine the current Big G Cereal & Canada and U.S. Snacks operating units within North America Retail (NAR) with the company’s current International segment. The new Meals & Baking Solutions segment will combine the current U.S. Meals & Baking Solutions operating unit within NAR with the company’s current North America Foodservice segment. The new Pet segment will be unchanged from the current North America Pet segment.

Along with these changes, the company made leadership appointments:

* Ricardo Fernandez will assume an expanded role as Segment President, Cereal, Snacks & International. He currently serves as Segment President, International, and previously served as President, U.S. Morning Foods, which included the company’s Big G Cereal and U.S. Yogurt businesses (the yogurt business has been sold).

* Brett White will be promoted to Segment President, Meals & Baking Solutions. He currently serves as President, U.S. Meals & Baking Solutions, and previously served as Vice President of Finance for NAR.

* Liz Mascolo will continue to lead the company's Pet business.

* Josh Yates will be promoted to Chief Commercial Officer, leading U.S. retail sales and enterprise commercial capabilities, including strategic revenue management, e-commerce, sales and marketing. He is currently Chief Customer Officer, leading U.S. customer-facing sales and omnichannel execution for NAR, and he previously served as Vice President, Marketing for Cheerios.

White and Yates will join Fernandez, Mascolo and others on General Mills’ senior leadership team.