How Kraft Heinz Is Spending That $700 Million Growth Commitment

Kraft Heinz, in its annual investor day Nov. 12, shared some details on how it’s spending that $700 million commitment to turn the company around and set it on a path to sustained, profitable growth.

“After a year of significant investment, Kraft Heinz is seeing early signs of momentum and outlining how it expects to translate that progress into a return to top- and bottom-line growth in the second half of 2027, acceleration in 2028 and sustainable profitable growth in 2029,” said a spokesperson for the company.

Last year, company executives drew up a plan to split the company in two. But Steve Cahillane, CEO of Kellanova until its acquisition by Mars, was named CEO on Jan. 1 and a month later called off that plan, saying, “The opportunity is larger than expected and many of our challenges are fixable and within our control.”

At this week’s investor day, he said, “The opportunity ahead of us is significant, and we have the brands, scale and capabilities to capture it. With the right team, a business-unit-led operating model, and greater, consistent investment behind our brands, we are positioning Kraft Heinz to create long-term value for shareholders.”

In the company’s fourth quarter and full year financial report on Feb. 11, he allocated $600 million (since increased to $700 million) “across Marketing, Sales and R&D as well as product superiority and select pricing” to right the ship. This week's investor day provided the opportunity to detail how that will be spent.

$325 million will go to marketing, $250 million toward pricing, $75 million to talent and $50 million to product & packaging superiority. “This investment is now embedded in the company’s cost base for 2027 and beyond, providing a sustained foundation to support its growth ambitions,” said the spokesperson.

2026 results provide early evidence the strategy is working. Global market share has improved 30 basis points year to date versus 2025, while organic net sales trends have improved 250 basis points. Broad-based volume trends have improved nearly 3 points since 2025, Kraft Mac & Cheese and Heinz have returned to growth, and Emerging Markets are delivering double-digit growth.

Innovation will become a bigger growth engine, officials said. The company expects innovation to grow from approximately 3% of U.S. retail net sales in 2026 to 5% in 2027, with nearly half of its innovation pipeline focused on health and wellness, including higher protein, reduced sugar and simpler ingredients. Early proof points include double-digit growth for Heinz Simply and Heinz Zero, with Zero delivering 80% incrementality in Brazil.

Sharper portfolio choices will help. The recently announced divestiture of its North American coffee business marks Kraft Heinz’s first meaningful M&A transaction in five years, underscoring a more decisive approach to portfolio management and prioritizing investment behind its strongest growth opportunities.

As for a 2027 outlook, organic net sales are expected to be relatively flat for the full year, with a return to growth in the second half of the year. Adjusted operating income is expected to decline low single-digits versus 2026, with a return to growth in the second half of the year.

Kraft Heinz switched its stock listing from Nasdaq to New York Stock Exchange in September.