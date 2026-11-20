Robert Vitale, executive chairman of Post Holdings, has taken medical leave, and Nicolas Catoggio, who was just elevated to president/CEO in October, assumes executive control of the company. Catoggio had been COO for less than a year. Jeff Zadoks steps in as interim chairman of the board.

Vitale took a similarly unexpected medical leave in 2023, later disclosing to financial analysts it was a cancer diagnosis followed by surgery, radiation and chemotherapy. At that time, Zadoks, then executive vice president and COO, stepped in as acting CEO.

Post did not specify the reason for this year’s medical leave.

The same day (Nov. 19), the company reported disappointing fourth quarter and full fiscal year sales. Sales for the quarter were $1,954.5 million, a decrease of 13.0% from the final period a year earlier. Sales for the year were $8.120 billion, versus $8.158 billion a year earlier. Net income for the full year was down to $316.6 million down from $334.6 million.

In that fourth quarter, sales declined across Foodservice (driven by the lapping of avian influenza-driven pricing in the prior year) and Post Consumer Brands (driven by pet food and value cereal volume declines), while Refrigerated Retail and Weetabix net sales were approximately flat. However, sales for Consumer Brands grew 2.2% over the full year.