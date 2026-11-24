“Opening today in a theater near you,” as they say, “Hershey” is a major Hollywood movie based on the life of Milton Hershey, founder of the iconic Hershey Co. And a lot more.

It stars Finn Wittrock as Milton Hershey and Alexandra Daddario as wife Kitty and chronicles how a guy who apparently didn’t get past fourth grade went on to create the chocolate business in the New World and, equally important for the movie, a charitable trust and school for orphaned boys, which now is open to all disadvantaged children.

It’s directed by Mark Waters, who has quite a few Hollywood films under his belt, including “Freaky Friday” and “Mean Girls.” And it’s produced by Angel Studios, known for producing uplifting, family-friendly films.

“Milton's grit and determination to conquer the world of candy-making propel him from bankruptcy to monumental success, and the love of his life, Kitty, helps him build a legacy sweeter than any candy bar,” says the Angel Studios website. “But when Kitty falls ill, Milton’s wild optimism teeters on the edge of destruction, and she sparks an even bolder dream: to leave their fortune in the hands of America’s children in need.”

The school survives to this day providing for 2,000 boys and girls each year. It’s the sole beneficiary of Hershey Trust Co., which owns little of the food company’s publicly traded stock but has the right at any time to convert its Class B stock into common stock, effectively giving it 80% voting control over the company – one reason Hershey has never been acquired.

While Hershey Co. did not have a direct hand in making the movie, it assisted when asked and seems happy with the result.

“The movie accurately portrays the major milestones that shaped their relationship, business achievements and philanthropic legacy, while using selective creative license to adapt decades of history for the screen,” says Amy Zeigler, senior director of the Hershey Story Museum and Hershey Community Archives.

“That balance between historical record and cinematic storytelling was intentional,” she continues. “Historians, archivists, curators and school-history experts reviewed the script and advised the production.

“Filmmakers examined archival photographs, correspondence, speeches, newspaper accounts, business records and physical artifacts provided by the teams at Hershey Community Archives and The Hershey Story Museum. They visited historic locations, photographed and measured objects, created 3D scans and reproduced items from our Hershey collections for the movie.”

Hershey Co., by the way, was our Processor of the Year in 2022.

Some random facts from the movie and Hershey Co. archives:



