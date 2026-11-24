For the first time since 2022, American shoppers will see an increase in the price of goods for Thanksgiving dinner. Results from the American Farm Bureau Federation's 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey indicate the price of Thursday's feast for 10 people averages $58.63, up 6% from a year ago.

Until this year, the price of the big dinner has decreased every year since 2022.

Each November since 1986, the Farm Bureau has enlisted hundreds of volunteer shoppers from all 50 states and Puerto Rico to participate in the annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey. Those shoppers report prices for a standard list of items at their local grocery store.

Until 2018, the survey included carrots, celery, cranberries, cubed stuffing, dinner rolls, frozen green peas, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie mix, frozen pie crusts, whole milk, heavy whipping cream and, of course, turkey. In 2018, the Farm Bureau added ham, frozen green beans and russet potatoes.

Some findings from this year’s survey:



