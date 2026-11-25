Sean Martyn of ORO Labs offered another procurement application. “AI can analyze supplier contracts to identify certain clauses like potential tariff exposure, then model potential cost impacts, help companies evaluate inventory and, if necessary, alternative sources of supply.”

AI technologies can process large volumes of information quickly, Martyn noted, while people still provide the judgment and context needed to determine how to use that information. Or, in his words: “People lead, Orchestration technology governs, and AI agents execute.”

The panel also offered an important counterbalance to the enthusiasm about AI. Data quality, privacy, security, appropriate guardrails and human oversight all require attention.

The takeaway for manufacturers was practical: Companies do not necessarily need to start with a massive AI initiative. They can start with a business problem, understand the tools already available to them and learn where AI can produce meaningful value.

Product formulation is getting more complicated

Technology is not the only area in which manufacturers need to adapt. Changing expectations about food ingredients are raising another set of operational and sourcing questions, particularly as companies evaluate natural colors and other formulation changes.

Brett Rosenbloom of Multi-Flow Industries pointed to natural colors when asked what his company is getting ready for as it looks toward 2027. “My goal is to learn as much as possible about natural colors because that is where the industry is headed, and it is not an easy thing to do,” Rosenbloom said.

That last point is significant.

Reformulating a product involves much more than replacing one ingredient with another. QCS Members must consider sourcing, availability, performance, production requirements, cost and the effect a change may have on the finished product and the consumer experience.

For companies navigating those decisions, staying close to ingredient experts, supply partners and industry peers can provide earlier insight into what is changing and what those changes may mean for operations.

Put packaging on the 2027 review list

Packaging may be one of the areas manufacturers should examine most closely in the coming year.

QCS category leaders reported continued volatility across printed packaging, films, paper-based packaging and corrugated materials. Consolidation in the pulp and paper industry, mill closures and extended downtime are among the factors affecting pricing.

“The tea leaves clearly indicate that price increases will remain volatile heading into 2027,” said Leslie Williams, QCS category leader. “Put packaging on your calendar for a review.”

That review does not necessarily require changing suppliers. It can mean benchmarking current costs, reviewing specifications, evaluating material use and assessing whether current sourcing strategies remain competitive.

The discussion produced several examples showing how closely examining packaging can uncover opportunities that may be missed in a simple price comparison.

Williams described a pallet stretch-film project in which reviewing the material and considering down-gauging led to a 40% reduction in material use during an initial trial and audit. Besides cost implications, using less material can also support sustainability priorities.

Other opportunities can arise from relatively small specification changes, advances in printing technology or more effective matching of a particular package to the capabilities of a supply partner.

Another recommendation was supplier diversification. Rather than relying entirely on one source, QCS category leader Beth Zipko encouraged members to consider qualifying a secondary supplier in categories where volatility or supply risk warrants it. An additional qualified source can provide an alternative when market conditions, capacity or pricing change.

Craig Selby, QCS corrugated packaging category leader, offered another straightforward recommendation: to benchmark. In a highly variable market, understanding where current costs stand provides manufacturers with information to make better decisions, whether the result is a change or confirmation that the current strategy remains the right one.

Solving a shared problem differently