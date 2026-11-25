By QCS Purchasing Cooperative
Food & beverage manufacturers are heading into 2027 with no shortage of issues competing for their attention. Artificial intelligence is reshaping how work gets done. Ingredient expectations continue to evolve. Packaging markets remain volatile. And procurement teams are being asked to manage increasingly complex decisions while keeping costs under control.
Those challenges shaped many of the conversations at the 2026 QCS Annual Conference, held Oct. 18–20 in Plano, Texas.
What emerged at the QCS Purchasing Cooperative’s annual conference was less a list of predictions than a practical message for the year ahead: Understand where change is occurring, apply expertise where it is available and look for opportunities to solve business problems differently.
AI is becoming a business tool
Artificial intelligence was a major focus of the conference, beginning with keynote speaker Dan Chuparkoff, CEO of Reinvention Labs, who challenged attendees to consider which parts of their work could be delegated to AI and which still require distinctly human decision-making.
His message focused on using technology to make information easier to access and routine work more efficient, freeing people to solve problems, make decisions, and innovate.
An industry panel following the keynote demonstrated that this transition is already underway.
Vardhaman Bawari, who manages procurement at HP Hood, described a practical approach that may be especially relevant to manufacturers operating on tight margins: Start by exploring the AI capabilities already built into the software a company uses.
At HP Hood, that has included meeting-note capabilities in Microsoft Teams, as well as AI features within its contract management platform that can compare documents, identify missing information and flag language that may need attention.
Sean Martyn of ORO Labs offered another procurement application. “AI can analyze supplier contracts to identify certain clauses like potential tariff exposure, then model potential cost impacts, help companies evaluate inventory and, if necessary, alternative sources of supply.”
AI technologies can process large volumes of information quickly, Martyn noted, while people still provide the judgment and context needed to determine how to use that information. Or, in his words: “People lead, Orchestration technology governs, and AI agents execute.”
The panel also offered an important counterbalance to the enthusiasm about AI. Data quality, privacy, security, appropriate guardrails and human oversight all require attention.
The takeaway for manufacturers was practical: Companies do not necessarily need to start with a massive AI initiative. They can start with a business problem, understand the tools already available to them and learn where AI can produce meaningful value.
Product formulation is getting more complicated
Technology is not the only area in which manufacturers need to adapt. Changing expectations about food ingredients are raising another set of operational and sourcing questions, particularly as companies evaluate natural colors and other formulation changes.
Brett Rosenbloom of Multi-Flow Industries pointed to natural colors when asked what his company is getting ready for as it looks toward 2027. “My goal is to learn as much as possible about natural colors because that is where the industry is headed, and it is not an easy thing to do,” Rosenbloom said.
That last point is significant.
Reformulating a product involves much more than replacing one ingredient with another. QCS Members must consider sourcing, availability, performance, production requirements, cost and the effect a change may have on the finished product and the consumer experience.
For companies navigating those decisions, staying close to ingredient experts, supply partners and industry peers can provide earlier insight into what is changing and what those changes may mean for operations.
Put packaging on the 2027 review list
Packaging may be one of the areas manufacturers should examine most closely in the coming year.
QCS category leaders reported continued volatility across printed packaging, films, paper-based packaging and corrugated materials. Consolidation in the pulp and paper industry, mill closures and extended downtime are among the factors affecting pricing.
“The tea leaves clearly indicate that price increases will remain volatile heading into 2027,” said Leslie Williams, QCS category leader. “Put packaging on your calendar for a review.”
That review does not necessarily require changing suppliers. It can mean benchmarking current costs, reviewing specifications, evaluating material use and assessing whether current sourcing strategies remain competitive.
The discussion produced several examples showing how closely examining packaging can uncover opportunities that may be missed in a simple price comparison.
Williams described a pallet stretch-film project in which reviewing the material and considering down-gauging led to a 40% reduction in material use during an initial trial and audit. Besides cost implications, using less material can also support sustainability priorities.
Other opportunities can arise from relatively small specification changes, advances in printing technology or more effective matching of a particular package to the capabilities of a supply partner.
Another recommendation was supplier diversification. Rather than relying entirely on one source, QCS category leader Beth Zipko encouraged members to consider qualifying a secondary supplier in categories where volatility or supply risk warrants it. An additional qualified source can provide an alternative when market conditions, capacity or pricing change.
Craig Selby, QCS corrugated packaging category leader, offered another straightforward recommendation: to benchmark. In a highly variable market, understanding where current costs stand provides manufacturers with information to make better decisions, whether the result is a change or confirmation that the current strategy remains the right one.
Solving a shared problem differently
One example shared at the conference illustrates how procurement expertise, relationships and cooperative scale can come together to solve a larger business problem.
QCS members had been experiencing comparable challenges with packaging inventory and long lead times. Historically, those issues might have been addressed on a member-by-member basis.
QCS instead addressed the problem collectively and developed a new approach to inventory management and distribution in partnership with another cooperative. According to QCS President/CEO Ken Klug, the program has reduced lead times from as long as 14 weeks to less than two weeks in some cases.
The impact reaches beyond the purchase price. Shorter lead times can reduce the amount of safety stock a manufacturer needs to keep on hand, freeing warehouse space and releasing working capital tied up in inventory.
For Klug, the project illustrates the direction in which the cooperative model can continue to evolve. “It’s really about drawing on the cooperative’s combined power, taking advantage of the category expertise we have, and building relationships,” he said.
Expertise still matters
That theme recurred repeatedly throughout the conference.
Technology can process more information. Market data can reveal trends. Procurement tools can make comparisons faster. Yet translating information into an actionable business decision still requires experience, context and relationships.
QCS Board Chairman Mat McClelland, who's also CEO and executive vice president of Prairie Farms Dairy, described QCS and its staff as an extension of his own organization, stressing the value members gain through access to a broad network of expertise, resources, and support.
For Rosenbloom, that expertise is among the most important benefits of cooperative membership. He pointed to orange juice concentrate as an example. Commodity prices can fluctuate dramatically, creating challenges not only in purchasing but also in explaining changing costs to customers. Access to people who follow that market every day gives his company additional insight into when to buy and what is driving price movements.
“The idea that we have QCS behind us and supporting us, and that they have leverage we wouldn’t have on our own, is the most important thing,” Rosenbloom said.
The same principle applies well beyond commodities. Purchasing professionals today may be responsible for packaging, ingredients, logistics, technology, supplier relationships and other highly specialized areas. Few organizations can maintain deep internal expertise across all categories.
The ability to reach people who understand a particular market, learn from peers encountering similar challenges and connect with qualified supply partners can help companies make decisions with greater context.
As QCS prepares to mark its 90th anniversary in 2027, that combination of expertise, relationships, and shared problem-solving remains central to the cooperative’s view of its changing role.
Klug told conference attendees that QCS continues to ask what additional business solutions it can offer members and where the cooperative can innovate to create greater value.
The questions facing food and beverage manufacturers will continue to evolve. The conversations in Plano suggest that the organizations best prepared for 2027 may be those willing to learn quickly, examine familiar problems from a different perspective and make greater use of the expertise and relationships already available to them.
QCS Purchasing Cooperative, formerly Quality Chekd Dairies, is a member-owned buying group that serves food & beverage processing companies. With deep category expertise and a network of more than 200 national suppliers, QCS provides strategic sourcing, operational solutions and value-added services across packaging, fleet and logistics, plant operations and more. Visit qcspurchasing.com for more information.