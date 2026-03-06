Conagra to Invest $220 Million to Expand Fayetteville, Arkansas, Plant

Capital spending project will significantly increase production capacity for chicken and help the company grow its frozen foods business.
March 6, 2026
According to a release from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, Conagra Brands Inc. plans to invest $220 million to expand its Fayetteville, Ark., processing facility. The capital project is expected to create more than 100 new jobs over the next five years, the announcement noted.

Craig Weiss, senior vice president, Supply Chain, for Conagra, said the expansion will allow the company to grow the frozen foods business. The company will begin construction later this year, and the expansion will significantly increase chicken production capacity at the facility.

Conagra plans to begin construction later this year at its Fayetteville location to significantly increase its chicken production capacity. This project underscores Conagra’s long-term commitment to the local community while supporting future growth and innovation in its protein portfolio. Fayetteville currently produces meals for the Hungry-Man, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Gardein and evol brands. According to the release, the facility pumps out about 15 million cases of product annually.

