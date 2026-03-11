Bel North America Breaks Ground on South Dakota Babybel Plant Expansion

Bel Group officially began its $200 million expansion of its Brookings, S.D., Babybel processing plant, according to a release from the company.

The project, when finished, will double the facility’s annual production capacity from 10,000 tons of Babybel products to 20,000 tons. It is expected to provide 150 new jobs to the region and also require twice as much milk sourcing from dairy farms in South Dakota and neighboring states.

Bel Group noted the capital expenditure stands as one of the company’s largest U.S. manufacturing investments to date in the 50-plus years it has been operating in the country. The U.S. market is Bel Group’s largest, with more than $1.2 billion in annual retail sales (33% of global sales). Its U.S. business doubled between 2018 and 2024, and the company is looking to double it again “in the years ahead,” it said.

The expansion is being driven by strong and sustained demand for portion-sized, convenient snacks as well as protein-focused foods. Babybel products are made with four ingredients, and Bel Group says 2 billion portions of Babybel are consumed globally every year. Bel Group also recently expanded its Little Chute, Wis., facility — a $10 million project that added 50 jobs and increased domestic production capacity.

Babybel is one brand — along with GoGo Squeez, The Laughing Cow and Boursin — under the Bel North America business owned by Groupe Bel. Last month, former Chobani and Impossible Foods exec Peter McGuiness joined Bel North America as its new CEO.