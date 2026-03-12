Rise Baking to Close Plant in Kent, Washington, and Expand Pleasant View, Utah, Facility

Rise Baking Co. has announced the expansion of its Pleasant View, Utah, facility and closure its Kent, Wash., plant — both moves designed to help it optimize its manufacturing network, increase pie production capacity and support growth.

The closure of Kent is expected to occur “in the coming months,” the company said in its announcement. Rise said it will support Kent employees through severance and retention packages aligned with years of service, as well as giving them opportunity to pursue other roles in the organization.

Rise acquired the Kent facility as part of the Pies business acquisition in December 2023. It also acquired a pie production facility in Brampton, Ont., in that deal. Then, it continued its growth into the pie category in June 2024, when it purchased Table Talk Pies Inc. — showing its intent to truly grow significantly into the pie category.

As for the Pleasant View manufacturing addition, it will cover 115,000 sq. ft. and is expected to be completed in 2026. Rise said concentration of its new production footprint in Utah will better align capacity with customer demand. Pleasant View has been in operation for Rise Baking since 1994, and it currently spans more than 142,000 sq. ft. (cold storage space included). The plant specializes in cookies and icings, Rise said, “offering a range of labor-saving solutions as well as the brand’s signature buttercremes.”

The expansion is expected to create 170 new jobs in the region, and it includes significant upgrades to wastewater management and energy-saving efficiencies designed to reduce environmental impacts.