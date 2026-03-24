Chobani to Invest $567 Million in Michigan La Colombe Facility Expansion

Almost exactly a year after announcing a $500 million expansion of its Twin Falls, Idaho, plant, and less than a year after breaking ground on a massive, $1.2 billion new plant construction project in Rome, N.Y., Chobani is making capital spending waves again — this time for its La Colombe coffee business.

Chobani announced a multi-phase, $567 million expansion of its La Colombe plant in Norton Shores, Mich., which will add more than 200,000 sq. ft. and more than double the employee roster of the facility. The company is investing in this project in response to surging demand for La Colombe’s ready-to-drink lattes, according to the release.

La Colombe launched its RTD lattes in 2016, and they have been made in Norton Shores since then, using locally sourced Michigan milk. The facility currently employs 312 people, and the expansion is expected to add about 340 additional positions. Chobani acquired La Colombe in December 2023 for $900 million.

Chobani estimates that the increased production in Norton Shores means the company’s milk purchases should increase from approximately 30 million pounds annually to about 615 million pounds.