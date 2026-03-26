Fairlife’s Coopersville, Michigan, Plant to Get $650 Million Expansion

The Coca-Cola Co. will expand production capacity at its Fairlife facility in Coopersville, Mich., the company announced earlier this week — the second major expansion impacting the western Michigan dairy industry announced this week, in conjunction with a similar capital project unveiled by Chobani.

The capital project will add 245,000 sq. ft. to house two new production lines, an investment of $650 million into the dairy facility. It is expected to create about 150 new jobs at Fairlife. Coca-Cola said construction is expected to begin later this year with the hopes of commercial production beginning on the new lines in 2028.

Coca-Cola also updated its progress on its new Fairlife production facility in Webster, N.Y., saying that the plant is expected to open later this year. Coca-Cola announced that capital spending project back in May 2023 and began construction in April 2024.

Earlier this week, Chobani also announced it would expand its La Colombe facility in Norton Shores, Mich., some 20 miles away from Coopersville. That $567 million investment to produce more ready-to-drink lattes is expected to increase the amount of Michigan milk purchased by the plant from some 30 million pounds annually to about 615 million pounds. With the Fairlife expansion now on the docket as well, Michigan dairies face a big boost in demand ahead.