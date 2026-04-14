Swaggerty’s Farm Opens 50,000-Sq.-Ft. Plant Expansion in Kodiak, Tennessee

Sausage processor Swaggerty’s Farm announced it has opened and begun operations at its new 50,000-sq.-ft. plant expansion in Kodiak, Tenn., according to a release. The family-owned and -operated company out of East Tennessee will get a boost to production capacity and efficiency from the expansion.

Modern, energy-efficient systems and innovative building materials were highlights of the construction project, the company added. The company touted the fact that the new expansion allows it to maintain its commitment to sustainability and stay true to its East Tennessee roots.

Swaggerty’s Farm was founded in 1930 and has evolved into a national sausage brand. The company operates out of its Swaggerty Sausage Company Inc. facility in the same small valley in East Tennessee where it was founded. The fourth generation of the Swaggerty family is working at the company today, producing products for more than 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors and foodservice establishments nationwide.