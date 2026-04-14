Swaggerty’s Farm Opens 50,000-Sq.-Ft. Plant Expansion in Kodiak, Tennessee

Capital project will help the East Tennessee sausage processor boost production capacity for its customers and consumers nationwide.
April 14, 2026
Courtesy of Swaggerty's Farm
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Sausage processor Swaggerty’s Farm announced it has opened and begun operations at its new 50,000-sq.-ft. plant expansion in Kodiak, Tenn., according to a release. The family-owned and -operated company out of East Tennessee will get a boost to production capacity and efficiency from the expansion.

Modern, energy-efficient systems and innovative building materials were highlights of the construction project, the company added. The company touted the fact that the new expansion allows it to maintain its commitment to sustainability and stay true to its East Tennessee roots.

Swaggerty’s Farm was founded in 1930 and has evolved into a national sausage brand. The company operates out of its Swaggerty Sausage Company Inc. facility in the same small valley in East Tennessee where it was founded. The fourth generation of the Swaggerty family is working at the company today, producing products for more than 18,000 retailers, wholesale distributors and foodservice establishments nationwide.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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