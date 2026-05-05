Hiland Dairy Opens Tyler, Texas, Plant Expansion

96,000-sq.-ft. addition makes the roughly century-old facility one of the company’s largest and most advanced production sites.
May 5, 2026
Courtesy of Hiland Dairy Foods Co.
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Springfield, Mo.-based Hiland Dairy Foods Co. has officially opened the expansion of its Tyler, Texas, facility and begun production, according to a release shared with Food Processing. The facility is now one of the company’s largest and most advanced production sites, the dairy processor noted.

The expansion added approximately 96,000 sq. ft. of new processing, filling, casing, palletizing, storage and laboratory footprint — featuring new filling lines, expanded milk storage and automated packaging systems. Hiland said final system checks are under way as the facility continues to ramp up operations through the new space.

The Tyler facility was established in the 1920s and acquired by Hiland in 2017, the company noted. The increased capacity at the plant will allow it to serve fresh dairy products throughout Texas and surrounding markets with more efficiency and capacity. Hiland sells its milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter and ice cream throughout the Midwest and Texas, and it also distributes beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, juices and lemonade.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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