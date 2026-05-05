Hiland Dairy Opens Tyler, Texas, Plant Expansion

The expansion added approximately 96,000 sq. ft. of new processing, filling, casing, palletizing, storage and laboratory footprint — featuring new filling lines, expanded milk storage and automated packaging systems. Hiland said final system checks are under way as the facility continues to ramp up operations through the new space.

The Tyler facility was established in the 1920s and acquired by Hiland in 2017, the company noted. The increased capacity at the plant will allow it to serve fresh dairy products throughout Texas and surrounding markets with more efficiency and capacity. Hiland sells its milk, cottage cheese, sour cream, yogurt, butter and ice cream throughout the Midwest and Texas, and it also distributes beverages such as Red Diamond Tea, juices and lemonade.