Ohio’s Weaver Meats Opens New Facility Expansion

Painesville, Ohio-based Weaver Meats has completed an 18,500-sq.-ft. expansion to its processing facility, according to a release shared with Food Processing. This brings the footprint of the facility to more than 40,000 sq. ft., ready to take on new co-packing and private-label customers.

The latest expansion was focused on upgrading grinding, stuffing and packaging equipment, as well as giving the 36 employees “a little more space to do their jobs,” said Josh Weaver, general manager of the business and son of Mike Weaver — who founded the business with his brother Dave.

The jerky and meats snacks processor started in 1981 as a butcher shop, founded by Mike and Dave Weaver, and operated out of the original 2,400-sq.-ft. space until 1996. Over the last 30 years, the popularity of the company’s beef jerky product drove Weaver Meats to sell the butcher shop and open a new facility in 1997 focused on shelf-stable jerky and meat sticks. That new facility was twice as large as the butcher shop and has gone through numerous expansions over the years to reach its current size. Today, Mike is the president and Dave is vice president of the company. Dave’s daughter Nicole also works for Weaver Meats.

The company produces meat snack products under its own labels: Weaver Meats, Iowa Smokehouse, and Tommy’s Old Fashion Jerky & Smokies, among others. However, much of the facility is focused on private label and co-packing production — and this expansion gives the company more room to grow that side of the business.