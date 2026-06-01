SunOpta Opens New Fruit Snacks Line in Omak, Washington

SunOpta announced it has opened a new production line for better-for-you fruit snacks at its Omak, Wash., processing facility that is expected to increase fruit snack production capacity by 25%.

The new line represents an investment of more than $25 million, the company noted, and is expected to position SunOpta to better serve accelerating demand for better-for-you fruit snacks, said Brian Kocher, CEO of SunOpta, in the release. In October 2023, SunOpta also expanded the Omak plant, nearly doubling the output at that time. Today, the facility employs more than 260 people, all focused on the production of natural and organic fruit snacks sold in retail, club, foodservice and e-commerce channels.

SunOpta, which was acquired earlier this year by global beverage company Refresco, produces its fruit snacks using an apple base, and juice concentrates from strawberries, blueberries, lemon, pomegranate and other fruits and vegetables — with real fruit, and no artificial colors, high-fructose corn syrup or any of the “big 9 allergens” in the U.S.