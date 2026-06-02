Mascot Pecan Adds Significant Cooking Space to Meet Growing Demand

Glennville, Ga.-based pecan processor and confectioner Mascot Pecan announced it has added 4,000 sq. ft. of space to its plant, designed to increase its cooking capacity and meet surging demand for its fresh-shelled Southern pecans and handcrafted confections, which are sold in convenience stores, grocery chains, vending programs and specialty retailers across the country.

Mascot’s overall footprint now stands at 143,000 sq. ft., with the plant expansion dedicated specifically to scaling up the company’s sugar-panning capacity, so that it can accelerate production across its flavored nut portfolio, the company said. With the new capacity, Mascot can increase its output of Praline Pecans, Cinnamon Glazed Pecans, Coconut Cashews, Butter Toffee Peanuts, and Pecan Caramel Clusters, at a rate of an additional 5,000 pounds per shift.

Mascot Pecans was founded in 1955 and has grown into a fully vertically integrated, third-generation family-owned operation, handling cleaning and shelling of raw pecans, as well as cooking and packaging chocolate and peanut brittle products.