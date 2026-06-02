Mascot Pecan Adds Significant Cooking Space to Meet Growing Demand

Plant expansion in Glennville, Ga., will allow the company to increase sugar-panning output by 5,000 pounds per shift, the pecan processor and confectioner says.
June 2, 2026
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Courtesy of Mascot Pecan
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Courtesy of Mascot Pecan
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Glennville, Ga.-based pecan processor and confectioner Mascot Pecan announced it has added 4,000 sq. ft. of space to its plant, designed to increase its cooking capacity and meet surging demand for its fresh-shelled Southern pecans and handcrafted confections, which are sold in convenience stores, grocery chains, vending programs and specialty retailers across the country.

Mascot’s overall footprint now stands at 143,000 sq. ft., with the plant expansion dedicated specifically to scaling up the company’s sugar-panning capacity, so that it can accelerate production across its flavored nut portfolio, the company said. With the new capacity, Mascot can increase its output of Praline Pecans, Cinnamon Glazed Pecans, Coconut Cashews, Butter Toffee Peanuts, and Pecan Caramel Clusters, at a rate of an additional 5,000 pounds per shift.

Mascot Pecans was founded in 1955 and has grown into a fully vertically integrated, third-generation family-owned operation, handling cleaning and shelling of raw pecans, as well as cooking and packaging chocolate and peanut brittle products.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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