Pilgrim’s Pride Chattanooga Harvest Ops Will Move to Expanded Ellijay, Georgia, Plant

Pilgrim’s Pride announced it will invest $75 million to upgrade its poultry facility in Ellijay, Ga., and transfer harvest/slaughter operations from Chattanooga, Tenn., to the Ellijay facility, according to a release from the company.

The Chattanooga facility’s deboning operations will remain active and will support the expanded Ellijay operation, while the aging harvest floor in Chattanooga will shut down, impacting 348 employees there. Those workers will be eligible to transfer to other locations, the company said.

Pilgrim’s $75 million capital investment in Ellijay will increase harvesting and portioning capacity, and the company said it would “enable the facility to produce a broader mix of higher-value, boneless chicken products — including those used in popular chicken sandwiches, tenders and other fast-growing categories.”

The move runs parallel with a move by JBS USA (majority owner of Pilgrim’s Pride) to close a beef-processing facility in Souderton, Pa., and a value-added processing plant in Memphis, Tenn.