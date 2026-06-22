Snacks Processor Top Seedz Doubles Production Capacity Through Expansion

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Top Seedz, a processor of snack foods made with seeds, has announced the opening of its largest production expansion in history, according to a release posted by the company.

The company has doubled production capacity, saying what once took a year to accomplished can now be done twice over in a day. In addition, Top Seedz is introducing a new, sustainable packaging format as well as two new flavors of its snacks.

Top Seedz’ expansion includes a second production line and nine new ovens, boosting the company to a capability of as many as 32,000 packages of crackers per day, from about 16,000 per day previously. A new flow-wrapping system was also installed to handle Top Seedz’ 0.75-oz. snack pack format.

Top Seedz was founded in 2017 and produced approximately 16,000 cracker packages in its first year, so the boost in production has special significance for founder and CEO Rebecca Brady. The company noted that rapidly growing demand across retail, e-commerce and foodservice all drove the need for this expansion.

The new packaging on its flagship 5-oz. cracker products will change from traditional clamshell packaging to a resealable pouch made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. Furthermore, the two new flavors Top Seedz has introduced are Black Pepper & Turmeric, and Salt-Free.