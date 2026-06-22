Snacks Processor Top Seedz Doubles Production Capacity Through Expansion

The company announced the opening of a new production line, nine new ovens and new packaging equipment to double its production capacity of snack crackers made with seeds.
June 22, 2026
2 min read
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Courtesy of Top Seedz
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Buffalo, N.Y.-based Top Seedz, a processor of snack foods made with seeds, has announced the opening of its largest production expansion in history, according to a release posted by the company.

The company has doubled production capacity, saying what once took a year to accomplished can now be done twice over in a day. In addition, Top Seedz is introducing a new, sustainable packaging format as well as two new flavors of its snacks.

Top Seedz’ expansion includes a second production line and nine new ovens, boosting the company to a capability of as many as 32,000 packages of crackers per day, from about 16,000 per day previously. A new flow-wrapping system was also installed to handle Top Seedz’ 0.75-oz. snack pack format.

Top Seedz was founded in 2017 and produced approximately 16,000 cracker packages in its first year, so the boost in production has special significance for founder and CEO Rebecca Brady. The company noted that rapidly growing demand across retail, e-commerce and foodservice all drove the need for this expansion.

The new packaging on its flagship 5-oz. cracker products will change from traditional clamshell packaging to a resealable pouch made with post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. Furthermore, the two new flavors Top Seedz has introduced are Black Pepper & Turmeric, and Salt-Free.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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