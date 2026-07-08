Gerber Poultry to Expand Kidron, Ohio, Poultry Plant

The Ohio Tax Credit Authority approved tax credit assistance for the expansion of Gerber Poultry LLC’s Kidron, Ohio, processing facility, according to reports from various groups in the state.

The expansion is expected to help Gerber increase daily production by 20% and create 76 new jobs, on top of the 685 existing employees at the facility. According to a social media announcement from the Wayne County economic development group, the addition will increase the operation’s size by 40% and add 90,000 sq. ft.

Gerber, which was acquired in March 2025 by Miller Poultry in Indiana, expects to invest $87 million in the expansion, helping it respond to rising market demand for humanely raised, organic and antibiotic-free chicken products.