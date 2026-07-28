Mother Parkers Opens Coffee Extract Operation to Scale Cold Brew Business

Ontario-based coffee and tea company has added an expansion to its Mississauga, Ontario, facility to support its private-label, foodservice and industrial customers seeking cold brew product opportunities.
July 28, 2026
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Courtesy of Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee
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Mississauga, Ontario-based private-label and branded coffee and tea company Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee has opened a new coffee extract facility, announcing a major investment toward scaling its opportunity to provide cold brew and coffee extract solutions to its customers.

The expansion, dubbed Complete Extract Solutions by the company, is located within the company’s 320,000-sq.-ft. Mississauga facility and is expected to help Mother Parkers’ foodservice, retail, private-label and industrial customers develop, test and scale up cold coffee and other coffee extract applications for the Canadian and U.S. marketplaces.

It connects Mother Parkers’ coffee expertise with extraction, aseptic processing and commercial-scale manufacturing, and the operation is purpose-built for liquid coffee extracts, the company noted.

The operation will combine coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, aseptic processing, product development, packaging and commercial-scale manufacturing — all designed to support cold brew, iced coffee, coffee concentrates and other formulations.

Mother Parkers was founded in Ontario in 1912 and has grown from a Canadian family business into a North American coffee and tea company serving major retail and foodservice customers across Canada and the U.S. It also manufactures its own Higgins & Burke Tea and Martinson Coffee brands, as well as partner brands such as Marley Coffee.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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