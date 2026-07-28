Mother Parkers Opens Coffee Extract Operation to Scale Cold Brew Business

Mississauga, Ontario-based private-label and branded coffee and tea company Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee has opened a new coffee extract facility, announcing a major investment toward scaling its opportunity to provide cold brew and coffee extract solutions to its customers.

The expansion, dubbed Complete Extract Solutions by the company, is located within the company’s 320,000-sq.-ft. Mississauga facility and is expected to help Mother Parkers’ foodservice, retail, private-label and industrial customers develop, test and scale up cold coffee and other coffee extract applications for the Canadian and U.S. marketplaces.

It connects Mother Parkers’ coffee expertise with extraction, aseptic processing and commercial-scale manufacturing, and the operation is purpose-built for liquid coffee extracts, the company noted.

The operation will combine coffee sourcing, roasting, extraction, aseptic processing, product development, packaging and commercial-scale manufacturing — all designed to support cold brew, iced coffee, coffee concentrates and other formulations.

Mother Parkers was founded in Ontario in 1912 and has grown from a Canadian family business into a North American coffee and tea company serving major retail and foodservice customers across Canada and the U.S. It also manufactures its own Higgins & Burke Tea and Martinson Coffee brands, as well as partner brands such as Marley Coffee.