Asahi Beer USA Adds New High-Speed Bottling Line in Waunakee, Wisconsin

Asahi Beer USA, part of Asahi Europe & International and Japanese food and beverage company Asahi Group Holdings, has installed a new, high-speed bottling line at its Octopi facility in Waunakee, Wis., according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The new line expands the company’s production platform and can produce as many as 20,000 bottles per hour, in a “deliberate strategy to support continued demand for bottled formats among super-premium, international and multi-format brands,” the company noted. It will enable domestic production of the company’s Asahi Super Dry beer, and it reinforces the facility’s position in the co-manufacturing marketplace, adding flexibility for clients.

“By investing in a high-speed bottling line alongside our existing canning and kegging capabilities, we are now localizing supply across all core pack formats, reducing reliance on ocean freight and ensuring the freshest product possible to our customers and consumers,” said Paul Verdu, managing director of Asahi Beer USA.

The project represents a key portion of what Asahi called its “broader $35 million investment” to expand U.S. production. Initially, Asahi Super Dry 12-oz. 6-pack bottles and 21-oz. 12-pack bottles will be the focus of the line, and those formats are expected to hit the market starting in mid-September 2026. As demand grows, the line will be used for a wider range of bottle sizes and pack formats.

The Octopi facility is capable of producing beer, ready-to-drink cocktails, non-alcoholic beverages, hard seltzers, functional drinks and energy beverages as well. Asahi Beer USA produces not only Asahi Super Dry, but also shooter brand Twisted Shotz and a new RTD drink named Asahi Zeitaku Shibori in the U.S. Internationally, the company runs 19 production facilities in nine countries across Europe and North America and is the custodian of global beer brands Asahi Super Dry, Pilsner Urquell, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Grolsch and Kozel.