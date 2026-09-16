Nestlé Canada Opens Expansion of Toronto Confectionery Plant

The investment of more than $50 million expands capacity and the facility, which is more than a century old, will have more flexibility after the addition of production space and equipment.
Sept. 16, 2026
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Nestlé Canada announced the completion of an expansion project at its downtown Toronto, Ontario, confectionery facility, according to a release. The capital project, which cost more than $50 million, added capacity to the facility through new production space and equipment, including a new, flexible molding line.

Nestlé also expanded utilities at the site, which is the company’s only certified peanut-free facility in North America, and is also more than 100 years old. The expansion project allowed Nestlé to redesign the layout of the site overall to optimize logistics and reduce traffic disruptions for the surrounding urban community.

The expansion was designed to produce KitKat and Aero products, the company said, but it also creates flexibility “to accelerate growth across Nestlé’s flagship confectionery brands.” Overall, the facility focuses on production of the aforementioned KitKat and Aero brands, but it also produces Smarties and Coffee Crisp products as well.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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