Nestlé Canada Opens Expansion of Toronto Confectionery Plant

Nestlé Canada announced the completion of an expansion project at its downtown Toronto, Ontario, confectionery facility, according to a release. The capital project, which cost more than $50 million, added capacity to the facility through new production space and equipment, including a new, flexible molding line.

Nestlé also expanded utilities at the site, which is the company’s only certified peanut-free facility in North America, and is also more than 100 years old. The expansion project allowed Nestlé to redesign the layout of the site overall to optimize logistics and reduce traffic disruptions for the surrounding urban community.

The expansion was designed to produce KitKat and Aero products, the company said, but it also creates flexibility “to accelerate growth across Nestlé’s flagship confectionery brands.” Overall, the facility focuses on production of the aforementioned KitKat and Aero brands, but it also produces Smarties and Coffee Crisp products as well.