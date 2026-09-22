SunOpta Expands Midlothian, Texas, Beverage Plant

Company adds a fourth line to capitalize on growing demand for plant-based milks and creamers, as well as teas and broths, produced at the plant, which was first opened in early 2023.
Sept. 22, 2026
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Courtesy of SunOpta
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SunOpta, a Refresco company, has opened a newly expanded beverage-processing line in its Midlothian, Texas, facility, according to a release shared with Food Processing.

The $35 million investment adds a fourth line to the facility, and it is expected to increase network capacity by 10% for the processor of beverages, broths and better-for-you snacks. Expanding the Midlothian facility with this new line also puts the products closer to distribution for SunOpta customers, the company noted.

Brian Kocher, chief executive officer of SunOpta, noted that demand is increasing for plant-based milks and creamers, tea and broths, which offered expansion of the Midlothian facility as a prime opportunity the company could not pass on. In addition to 16-oz., 32-oz. and 330-ml packages, the new line will be able to handle 32-oz. “edge” style packaging and half-gallon formats.

The Midlothian beverage-processing plant opened in winter 2023 — originally 285,000 sq. ft. — and designed to accommodate various package sizes and configurations, as well as a variety of channel destinations. It was built with the potential to be expanded up to 400,000 sq. ft., SunOpta noted, and it employs more than 220 people.

SunOpta was acquired by Refresco earlier this year.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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