Tandem Foods Commits $42 Million to Expand in Pennsylvania

Contract snack manufacturer will add another cold-slab bar production line in one of its three leased facilities in O’Hara Township.
Sept. 24, 2026
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Contract snack manufacturer Tandem Foods has committed to a $42 million investment to expand its operations in Allegheny County, Pa., according to a release from the governor’s office and local news reports.

Tandem currently leases three facilities in O’Hara Township, where it is also headquartered and primarily produces cold-slab bars and chocolate molded products, among other items. This project will focus on the facility at 615 Alpha Drive, where the company will lease an additional 79,000 sq. ft. and install a new bar production line.

The expansion will create 83 new jobs over the next three years, the governor’s announcement noted, and it will preserve nearly 450 existing jobs, in that the company chose Pennsylvania for this expansion, the announcement added.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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