Tandem Foods Commits $42 Million to Expand in Pennsylvania

Contract snack manufacturer Tandem Foods has committed to a $42 million investment to expand its operations in Allegheny County, Pa., according to a release from the governor’s office and local news reports.

Tandem currently leases three facilities in O’Hara Township, where it is also headquartered and primarily produces cold-slab bars and chocolate molded products, among other items. This project will focus on the facility at 615 Alpha Drive, where the company will lease an additional 79,000 sq. ft. and install a new bar production line.

The expansion will create 83 new jobs over the next three years, the governor’s announcement noted, and it will preserve nearly 450 existing jobs, in that the company chose Pennsylvania for this expansion, the announcement added.