Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse to Double Production Capacity

Texas meat processor Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse has announced it will double its production capacity to meet rapid growth and demand for its retail product line as well as its private label and foodservice capabilities.

Rancher’s Premium was formed in 2024, according to the release announcing the current expansion plans — it was formerly known as Wycliff Douglas Provisions, which itself was launched in 2022 by the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant business to meet the restaurants’ demand for meats and eventually serve other customers as well.

The investment in Rancher’s Premium has since evolved into more than just a smoked sausage brand, offering full-service meat processing for national retailers, private-label partners, and foodservice customers from one facility. The company said in the release that it has been a landmark year, “fueled by new retail partnerships, innovative product launches and growing national distribution.”