Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse to Double Production Capacity

Subsidiary of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit business has rebranded as it evolved into a full-service retail, private-label and foodservice meat processing operation — and expects to continue to grow.
Oct. 23, 2026
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Courtesy of Rancher's Premium Smokehouse
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Texas meat processor Rancher’s Premium Smokehouse has announced it will double its production capacity to meet rapid growth and demand for its retail product line as well as its private label and foodservice capabilities.

Rancher’s Premium was formed in 2024, according to the release announcing the current expansion plans — it was formerly known as Wycliff Douglas Provisions, which itself was launched in 2022 by the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant business to meet the restaurants’ demand for meats and eventually serve other customers as well.

The investment in Rancher’s Premium has since evolved into more than just a smoked sausage brand, offering full-service meat processing for national retailers, private-label partners, and foodservice customers from one facility. The company said in the release that it has been a landmark year, “fueled by new retail partnerships, innovative product launches and growing national distribution.”

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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