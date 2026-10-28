Beverage Co-Man City Brewing Expands Production Volume, Capabilities

City Brewing & Beverage, a co-manufacturer of beer, flavored malt, ready-to-drink (RTD) and non-alcoholic beverages, announced the addition of 2.5 million barrels of production volume for 2027, developed in collaboration with its existing and new customers.

City Brewing operates brewing facilities in La Crosse, Wis., Memphis, Tenn., Latrobe, Pa., and Irwindale, Calif., and the expansion of production is in line with its expected growth plans, the company noted. It highlighted several specific areas in which it has invested to continue to grow as well.

City Brewing has broadened its brewing and fermenting capabilities in the process, and also expanded its information technology (IT) capabilities to help streamline customer onboarding, it said.

On the packaging side, City Brewing has begun using new PET can technology, a packaging format that functions similar to a traditional can but offers a clear view of the product inside it. This innovation is targeted toward supporting the growing RTD spirits category, the company said. To add flexibility for customers in the energy drink category, City Brewing has expanded its small-format can lineup to include 6.8-, 7.5- and 8.4-oz. sizes.