Beverage Co-Man City Brewing Expands Production Volume, Capabilities

The co-manufacturer of beer, flavored malt, RTD and non-alc beverages has added 2.5 million barrels of production volume for 2027, and made other upgrades for future growth.
Oct. 28, 2026
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City Brewing & Beverage, a co-manufacturer of beer, flavored malt, ready-to-drink (RTD) and non-alcoholic beverages, announced the addition of 2.5 million barrels of production volume for 2027, developed in collaboration with its existing and new customers.

City Brewing operates brewing facilities in La Crosse, Wis., Memphis, Tenn., Latrobe, Pa., and Irwindale, Calif., and the expansion of production is in line with its expected growth plans, the company noted. It highlighted several specific areas in which it has invested to continue to grow as well.

City Brewing has broadened its brewing and fermenting capabilities in the process, and also expanded its information technology (IT) capabilities to help streamline customer onboarding, it said.

On the packaging side, City Brewing has begun using new PET can technology, a packaging format that functions similar to a traditional can but offers a clear view of the product inside it. This innovation is targeted toward supporting the growing RTD spirits category, the company said. To add flexibility for customers in the energy drink category, City Brewing has expanded its small-format can lineup to include 6.8-, 7.5- and 8.4-oz. sizes.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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