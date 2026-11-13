Buitoni Closing Virginia Plant; Expanding Massachusetts Facility to Take on Capacity

Pasta and sauce maker will consolidate production to Lawrence, Mass., facility to improve operational efficiency, closing the Danville, Va., plant in the process.
Nov. 13, 2026
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According to reports, Buitoni Food Co. will close its Danville, Va., facility and consolidate that production into a new expansion of its Lawrence, Mass., plant. The pasta and sauce maker, which is a subsidiary of Artisan Chef Manufacturing Co., will boost refrigerated pasta and sauce capabilities at the Lawrence facility in an effort to improve the efficiency of its operations network.

Buitoni CEO Joe Faro told one local news outlet: “Bringing our operations together in New England marks an important next chapter for Buitoni. Having production closer to our culinary and leadership teams allows us to take a more hands-on approach to product development, innovation and quality.”

Closure of the Virginia plant will impact 251 workers, and it is scheduled for Dec. 28, 2026, according to a WARN notice filed earlier this month.

Artisan Chef acquired Buitoni in 2024, and has been investing in upgrading the Lawrence facility since then. According to a global milling publication, the Lawrence facility can produce more than 100 million pounds of product per year.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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