Mission Foods Shutters Pueblo, Colorado, Tortilla Plant

Mission Foods plans to close its Pueblo, Colo., tortilla plant in October, according to numerous local news reports and a WARN notice filed with the state of Colorado. However, operations have already ended at the facility, as it was shut down on Friday, Aug. 14. The closure would be completed by the end of October, with the first layoffs taking place on Oct. 13, 2026 — 90 employees would be impacted.

Employees will continue to be paid through October, the company told one news outlet: “While manufacturing operations ceased on August 14, affected employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through the facility’s closure date,” Mission Foods’ regional director of manufacturing, Armando Garza, told The Denver Gazette.

The WARN filing said that the closure was expected to be permanent, and according to the United Food and Commercia Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents some of the workers, the factory was founded in the late 1950s as Candy’s Tortilla Factory. It was purchased in 1994 by Mission Foods, the reports noted.

The union said it would work to provide employees with resources after the closure, while the company noted that union members who will be impacted will have job bumping rights and will be able to displace more junior employees out of their positions in the Mission Foods Distribution Centers in Pueblo and Aurora, Colo.