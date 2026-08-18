Mission Foods Shutters Pueblo, Colorado, Tortilla Plant

Tortilla processing plant ended operations Aug. 14 and will officially close in October.
Aug. 18, 2026
2 min read
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Andy Hanacek
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Mission Foods plans to close its Pueblo, Colo., tortilla plant in October, according to numerous local news reports and a WARN notice filed with the state of Colorado. However, operations have already ended at the facility, as it was shut down on Friday, Aug. 14. The closure would be completed by the end of October, with the first layoffs taking place on Oct. 13, 2026 — 90 employees would be impacted.

Employees will continue to be paid through October, the company told one news outlet: “While manufacturing operations ceased on August 14, affected employees will continue to receive pay and benefits through the facility’s closure date,” Mission Foods’ regional director of manufacturing, Armando Garza, told The Denver Gazette.

The WARN filing said that the closure was expected to be permanent, and according to the United Food and Commercia Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents some of the workers, the factory was founded in the late 1950s as Candy’s Tortilla Factory. It was purchased in 1994 by Mission Foods, the reports noted.

The union said it would work to provide employees with resources after the closure, while the company noted that union members who will be impacted will have job bumping rights and will be able to displace more junior employees out of their positions in the Mission Foods Distribution Centers in Pueblo and Aurora, Colo.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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