Bauducco Names New Global CEO and New North American CEO

Brazilian baked goods processor Bauducco has appointed Jean-Pierre Comte to be its chief executive officer, North America, effective immediately. In addition, Stefano Mozzi will assume the role of CEO of Pandatura Group, which encompasses the Bauducco, Casa Bauducco, Ellece Logística, Visconti, and Tommy brands.

Mozzi previously led Bauducco’s International Business Unit and has 16 years of experience at Bauducco with an extensive focus in the company’s global operations.

Comte brings more than 30 years of leadership in consumer goods and has extensive experience leading U.S. and Canadian operations at scale, the company noted in the announcement. He joins Bauducco from Rana Meal Solutions, where he most recently served as president, with responsibility for U.S. and Canadian operations. Comte also worked for Barilla, overseeing the entire Americas region for the company across multiple countries and brands. He additionally spent a significant amount of his career at Procter & Gamble.

These leadership changes follow right behind the company’s opening of its largest U.S. processing plant in Zephyrhills, Fla., which started up in June 2026. The 160,000-sq.-ft. facility significantly expands Bauducco’s domestic production capacity.