Dan-O’s Seasoning Co. Secures $25 Million PE Investment

The Newcastle Network is betting additional support will help the 11-year-old seasonings brand continue to grow at a rapid pace.
Oct. 21, 2026
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Dan-O’s Seasoning has secured a $25 million investment from private-equity firm The Newcastle Network that will support its future growth, according to a release from the PE firm.

The Louisville, Ky.-based seasonings company, whose spices and herbs are sold in retail across the country, expects to use the investment to “supercharge” its next chapter of growth, supporting the development of new formats and allowing for additional availability in retail and online shops.

Dan Oliver, founder of the company, and CEO Phillip Crosby will continue to lead Dan-O’s, the release noted. Oliver founded Dan-O’s in 2015, starting out offering an early version of his original seasoning product at a farmers market and building a loyal following across the country. Today, Dan-O’s is sold in more than 22,000 retailers in the U.S. as well as online at the company’s web site.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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