Dan-O’s Seasoning Co. Secures $25 Million PE Investment

Dan-O’s Seasoning has secured a $25 million investment from private-equity firm The Newcastle Network that will support its future growth, according to a release from the PE firm.

The Louisville, Ky.-based seasonings company, whose spices and herbs are sold in retail across the country, expects to use the investment to “supercharge” its next chapter of growth, supporting the development of new formats and allowing for additional availability in retail and online shops.

Dan Oliver, founder of the company, and CEO Phillip Crosby will continue to lead Dan-O’s, the release noted. Oliver founded Dan-O’s in 2015, starting out offering an early version of his original seasoning product at a farmers market and building a loyal following across the country. Today, Dan-O’s is sold in more than 22,000 retailers in the U.S. as well as online at the company’s web site.