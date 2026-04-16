Refresco to Close Carlisle, Ohio, Plant

63 employees will lose their jobs this summer and the beverage processor ends operations and warehousing at the southwestern Ohio facility.
April 16, 2026
Shutterstock: kckate16
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Refresco Beverages US Inc. will close its Carlisle, Ohio, plant and distribution center this summer, according to numerous local news reports. The company filed a WARN notice with the state jobs department announcing the move, which will result in job losses for 63 employees.

In the notice, Refresco cited the needs of customers and high operating costs at the facility as reasoning for the shutdown. The company will end operations around June 24, while warehousing ending and final shutdown of the facility happening around July 11.

Seven of the 63 workers at Carlisle have been offered positions at a different Refresco location, the reports noted, and the company said it would facilitate on-site job fairs and assistance with resume-writing for other impacted employees.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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