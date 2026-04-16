Refresco to Close Carlisle, Ohio, Plant

Refresco Beverages US Inc. will close its Carlisle, Ohio, plant and distribution center this summer, according to numerous local news reports. The company filed a WARN notice with the state jobs department announcing the move, which will result in job losses for 63 employees.

In the notice, Refresco cited the needs of customers and high operating costs at the facility as reasoning for the shutdown. The company will end operations around June 24, while warehousing ending and final shutdown of the facility happening around July 11.

Seven of the 63 workers at Carlisle have been offered positions at a different Refresco location, the reports noted, and the company said it would facilitate on-site job fairs and assistance with resume-writing for other impacted employees.