Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to Close Ventura, California, Plant

According to a report on SFGate.com, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) will close its Ventura, Calif., plant on July 10, with 85 employees affected by the move. The company filed a WARN notice last week to announce the shutdown, the article noted.

The company confirmed to SFGate that 78 of the employees would be reassigned to other RCCB facilities, and that any employee could apply for qualified open positions at any RCCB or sister company facilities.

Coca-Cola has had some sort of operations in Ventura since the early 20th century, the report said, but this closure will end that run. Citing a 1953 newspaper article, SFGate said that Coca-Cola opened it first bottling plant there in 1912.

The report goes on to mention that this would be the third Coca-Cola plant closure in just over a year in California, with the company shutting down facilities in American Canyon, Calif., and Salinas last April.