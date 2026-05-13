Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling to Close Ventura, California, Plant

The company has had a presence in the city for more than a century, but will shut down the facility in July to improve efficiency.
May 13, 2026
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According to a report on SFGate.com, Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling (RCCB) will close its Ventura, Calif., plant on July 10, with 85 employees affected by the move. The company filed a WARN notice last week to announce the shutdown, the article noted.

The company confirmed to SFGate that 78 of the employees would be reassigned to other RCCB facilities, and that any employee could apply for qualified open positions at any RCCB or sister company facilities.

Coca-Cola has had some sort of operations in Ventura since the early 20th century, the report said, but this closure will end that run. Citing a 1953 newspaper article, SFGate said that Coca-Cola opened it first bottling plant there in 1912.

The report goes on to mention that this would be the third Coca-Cola plant closure in just over a year in California, with the company shutting down facilities in American Canyon, Calif., and Salinas last April.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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