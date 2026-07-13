Brown-Forman CEO & President to Retire

Lawson Whiting will step away from the helm of the spirits company effective upon completion of the search for a successor.
July 13, 2026
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Lawson Whiting, CEO and president of Brown-Forman Corp., will retire from his post effective upon the company’s appointment of his successor, according to various news reports and an announcement from the Louisville, Ky.-based spirits company. The Brown-Forman board has begun a search for his replacement, and Whiting is expected to serve in an advisory role for a period of time once the successor is named.

Whiting began working for Brown-Forman 29 years ago and was named to CEO and president in 2019. Marshall Farrer, chairman of Brown-Forman, said that “under Lawson’s leadership, Jack Daniel’s extended its presence into new international markets and categories, Woodford Reserve grew into the world’s leading super-premium American whiskey, and our founding brand, Old Forester, tripled in volume and increased net sales six-fold over the last decade.”

Just this year, however, merger and acquisition talks have dominated the news around Brown-Forman. First, in March, the company confirmed discussions with Pernot Ricard of a potential merger; a month later, those talks were terminated. Then, in May, Sazerac made a reported $15 billion offer to acquire Brown-Forman, which was rejected.

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Andy Hanacek

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Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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