Vita Coco Acquires Copra, a Thai Nam Hom Coconut Water Producer

The Vita Coco Co. Inc. has acquired Copra Inc., a producer of super-premium Thai Nam Hom coconut water, according to a release from Vita Coco. Copra has built a differentiated position due to its expertise in Thai Nam Hom sourcing, its extract-and-fill-on-site operating model and a very strong private-label business. Adding Copra to Vita Coco’s portfolio expands the company’s offerings into a new segment of the coconut water category.

Vita Coco plans to expand Copra’s capacity, improve its operational efficiency, support existing customer demand and add new relationships. The company expects to invest in Copra in order to make it a strong, super-premium brand. Copra brings with it a processing facility in Thailand with access to Nam Hom coconuts.

The acquisition closed July 22, 2026 — Vita Coco paid $175 million up front for Copra and will pay another $45 million to $100 million in 2029 based on 2028 financial performance, the release said. Copra expects full-year 2026 net sales to surpass $100 million. The brand sells predominantly in the Americas, and it has the opportunity to expand internationally.