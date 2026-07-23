Vita Coco Acquires Copra, a Thai Nam Hom Coconut Water Producer

Vita Coco was attracted to Copra’s unique differentiation points as a super-premium brand, unique product line and its operating model, as well as its private-label business.
July 23, 2026
Add Us On Google
Shutterstock: Goskova Tatiana
6a62770583df96077cd5500f Shutterstock 2634399481

The Vita Coco Co. Inc. has acquired Copra Inc., a producer of super-premium Thai Nam Hom coconut water, according to a release from Vita Coco. Copra has built a differentiated position due to its expertise in Thai Nam Hom sourcing, its extract-and-fill-on-site operating model and a very strong private-label business. Adding Copra to Vita Coco’s portfolio expands the company’s offerings into a new segment of the coconut water category.

Vita Coco plans to expand Copra’s capacity, improve its operational efficiency, support existing customer demand and add new relationships. The company expects to invest in Copra in order to make it a strong, super-premium brand. Copra brings with it a processing facility in Thailand with access to Nam Hom coconuts.

The acquisition closed July 22, 2026 — Vita Coco paid $175 million up front for Copra and will pay another $45 million to $100 million in 2029 based on 2028 financial performance, the release said. Copra expects full-year 2026 net sales to surpass $100 million. The brand sells predominantly in the Americas, and it has the opportunity to expand internationally.

About the Author

Email

Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

Sign up for our eNewsletters
Get the latest news and updates

Related

Fiber Fever! Suddenly, the Nutrient Is Everywhere
AI Making Inroads in Food Safety Labs
Compact TIG and Stick Welders That Boost Performance
Sponsored
Laser Welding: How It Works and When to Use It
Sponsored