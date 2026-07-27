Brown-Forman Rejects Unsolicited Offer from Sazerac

Brown-Forman Corp. announced it received an unsolicited acquisition proposal from Sazerac, which it concluded was not actionable and therefore rejected by the Brown-Forman board. The board’s decision was based on the view of Wolf Pen Branch LP, a collection of Brown family members representing the majority of Brown-Forman Class A shares.

Sazerac last offered to pay $32 per share in cash for Brown-Forman on May 1, 2026, which was rejected at the time. A Reuters report said that Sazerac was ready to discuss improving its offer if the Brown-Forman board were to engage in such a conversation. In the spring, Brown-Forman had entered into talks with Pernod Ricard about a merger, but those discussions were terminated in late April (at which point Sazerac reportedly made its offer).

In part, Wolf Pen Branch’s viewpoint on the unsolicited offer from Sazerac noted the group is “confident in the strength and competitive position of the business, and believe the company is well-positioned to deliver long-term value for all shareholders. We have concluded that Sazerac’s proposal does not align with this vision for Brown-Forman’s future.”

Brown-Forman is currently looking for its next CEO and president, having announced the upcoming retirement of Lawson Whiting, current CEO and president, will retire (once his replacement is found).