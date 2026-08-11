Celsius Holdings Shuffles Executive Team after Disappointing Earnings Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. has announced several executive leadership changes, including one that has been in place since the beginning of July, according to a release from the company.

Tyler Bohannon, EVP of North American Sales for the company, has been appointed to the position of chief commercial officer, effective Aug. 10. Meanwhile, effective July 1, 2026, Tony Guilfoyle, former chief customer officer, became the company’s chief business transformation officer. Finally, Eric Hanson, president and chief operating officer, has left the company after a little more than a year in that role.

Bohannon will lead the commercial organization and strategy in his new role, after spending roughly 18 months in the EVP role he is shedding. He has more than 20 years of beverage industry experience — having served as Celsius Holdings’ EVP of field sales and holding leadership roles at Nestlé Waters, Coors Brewing, Rockstar Energy and PepsiCo.

Guilfoyle is already leading enterprise-wide initiatives looking to strengthen cross-functional execution, the company said, as well as operational excellence and AI adoption. He was named chief commercial officer for Celsius from 2024 to February 2026, when he was named chief customer officer. Prior to joining Celsius in 2020, Guilfoyle was EVP of sales for Rockstar Energy Drink for more than a decade, the company said.

Celsius Holdings reported its second quarter earnings late last week, and its stock price took a significant hit when its revenue numbers fell short of Wall Street expectations. Then on Friday of last week, Russ Savage, who founded Rockstar Energy (and eventually sold it to PepsiCo), disclosed that he had made a significant purchase of Celsius Holdings stock, now held more than 12 million shares and believed that the company should fire “the CEO, the COO, the brand manager and the marketing manager,” according to a CNBC report.

Celsius responded to CNBC that it welcomed ideas from shareholders and that the company’s management team has engaged with Savage “many times over the past several years.”