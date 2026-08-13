Olipop Names New CEO; Moves Founder to New Role in the Company

Functional soda brand Olipop has announced via a social media post that it has named Christian Patiño Webb to be its new chief executive officer, and that founder Ben Goodwin will move into the role of executive chairman and head of innovation for the company.

Patiño Webb most recently served as CEO of Electrolit, a role he had held since June 2022, according to his own LinkedIn profile. He previously worked nearly two years for Unilever as the vice president of marketing for SmartyPants Vitamins, as well as a couple years with Day One and Brandable (startups). Earlier in his career, he spent a significant amount of time at Red Bull, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

Olipop believes adding Patiño Webb as the CEO will bring operational depth and leadership experience to help advance the company’s long-term vision. Meanwhile, Goodwin will transition into his new position with the company, continuing to shape Olipop’s long-term vision, drive innovation and help define the direction of the company.