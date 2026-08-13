Olipop Names New CEO; Moves Founder to New Role in the Company

Founder Ben Goodwin will transition to executive chairman and head of innovation, making way for Christian Patiño Webb to take the CEO reins.
Aug. 13, 2026
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Functional soda brand Olipop has announced via a social media post that it has named Christian Patiño Webb to be its new chief executive officer, and that founder Ben Goodwin will move into the role of executive chairman and head of innovation for the company.

Patiño Webb most recently served as CEO of Electrolit, a role he had held since June 2022, according to his own LinkedIn profile. He previously worked nearly two years for Unilever as the vice president of marketing for SmartyPants Vitamins, as well as a couple years with Day One and Brandable (startups). Earlier in his career, he spent a significant amount of time at Red Bull, Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble.

Olipop believes adding Patiño Webb as the CEO will bring operational depth and leadership experience to help advance the company’s long-term vision. Meanwhile, Goodwin will transition into his new position with the company, continuing to shape Olipop’s long-term vision, drive innovation and help define the direction of the company.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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