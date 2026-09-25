Arca Continental U.S. Business Unit Expands San Antonio, Texas, Facility

Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a U.S. business unit of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., has completed an expansion of its San Antonio, Texas, bottling facility, according to a release from the company.

The capital project added 170,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space as well as a second production line to the San Antonio facility to increase production capacity to serve the central Texas region’s growing demand. Arca Continental-CCSWB, which serves Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, reported that the expansion represented a $42 million investment.

The added warehouse space will allow the facility to hold an additional 20% of product, which, along with the added production capacity, will help the Dallas, Texas-based bottler manage seasonal fluctuations and holiday demand spikes.

Arca Continental-CCSWB has also made significant investments in the state, mentioning specifically work done in Fort Worth, Houston and Waco. This builds off parent company Arca Continental’s announcement in March 2026 that it would spend more than $1 billion on capital projects across its Mexican, U.S. and South American business units this year.