Arca Continental U.S. Business Unit Expands San Antonio, Texas, Facility

$42 million investment adds a second production line and enough warehouse space to hold 20% more product.
Sept. 25, 2026
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Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages, a U.S. business unit of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., has completed an expansion of its San Antonio, Texas, bottling facility, according to a release from the company.

The capital project added 170,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space as well as a second production line to the San Antonio facility to increase production capacity to serve the central Texas region’s growing demand. Arca Continental-CCSWB, which serves Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas, reported that the expansion represented a $42 million investment.

The added warehouse space will allow the facility to hold an additional 20% of product, which, along with the added production capacity, will help the Dallas, Texas-based bottler manage seasonal fluctuations and holiday demand spikes.

Arca Continental-CCSWB has also made significant investments in the state, mentioning specifically work done in Fort Worth, Houston and Waco. This builds off parent company Arca Continental’s announcement in March 2026 that it would spend more than $1 billion on capital projects across its Mexican, U.S. and South American business units this year.

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Andy Hanacek

Senior Editor

Andy Hanacek has covered meat, poultry, bakery and snack foods as a B2B editor for nearly 20 years, and has toured hundreds of processing plants and food companies, sharing stories of innovation and technological advancement throughout the food supply chain. In 2018, he won a Folio:Eddie Award for his unique "From the Editor's Desk" video blogs, and he has brought home additional awards from Folio and ASBPE over the years. In addition, Hanacek led the Meat Industry Hall of Fame for several years and was vice president of communications for We R Food Safety, a food safety software and consulting company.

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