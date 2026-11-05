Celsius Holdings Restructuring into Three Brand-Centric Business Units

Celsius Holdings Inc., in conjunction with its latest quarterly earnings report, announced a restructuring and new leadership appointments that will realign it into three brand-led business units, according to a release.

The company will shift into three new business units: Celsius, Alani Nu, and Rockstar Energy & Emerging Growth — each led by a brand president that will report directly to chairman and chief executive officer John Fieldly. Leading the Celsius business unit will be Alex Zigliara; Rishi Daing will be president of the Rockstar Energy & Emerging Growth unit; and the company has begun its search for the president of the Alani Nu business unit.

That new president will look to maintain Alani Nu’s successful quarter — revenue for the brand jumped 24% to $410.1 million, which was a positive, as it bolstered the overall results for the quarter (the Celsius brand saw a decline in revenue), allowing the company to beat expectations.

Zigliara joins Celsius from Fiji Water, where he most recently served as global president. Before that, he had been CEO of MrBeast Feastables and of Clif Bar & Co. (a Mondelēz International business). He previously held the title of senior vice president, Strategic Growth Channels for Mondelēz International as well. He also worked for 22 years for The Coca-Cola Co. in leadership roles across North America, Europe and other global markets.

Daing is moving into his new role from his position as chief marketing officer for Celsius Holdings, to which he was appointed in September 2025. He previously held senior roles at Mark Anthony Brands and Tata Consumer Products, and spent 16 years at PepsiCo in the U.S. and Europe — working with various beverage brands there, including Rockstar Energy.